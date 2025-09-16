ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 25.3% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.35 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 17.51 ($0.24). Approximately 65,638,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 677% from the average daily volume of 8,446,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.98 ($0.19).

ImmuPharma Stock Down 12.2%

The company has a market cap of £77.24 million, a PE ratio of -1,736.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.01.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

