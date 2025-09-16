IAM Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

IAM Advisory LLC cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,402 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 497.5% in the second quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 159,934 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

