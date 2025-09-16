IAM Advisory LLC Buys 1,476 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.