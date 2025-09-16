IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 36,999 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGCP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 460,025 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

