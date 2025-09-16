Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.6842.

Several brokerages have commented on H. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of H stock opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.32.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,084.60. This represents a 66.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

