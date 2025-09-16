HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,080.97 ($123.53) and traded as high as GBX 9,234 ($125.62). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 9,213 ($125.33), with a volume of 8,521 shares traded.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,080.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,754.16.

