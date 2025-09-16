Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Thomas Stenger Sells 1,602 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $17,477.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,992.99. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Stenger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, August 6th, Thomas Stenger sold 2,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $20,020.00.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.27%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Report on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.