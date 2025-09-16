Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG opened at $433.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $286.00 and a 52 week high of $433.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

