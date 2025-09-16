Heritage Family Offices LLP Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.5% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $93.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.