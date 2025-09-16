Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF $EWD

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 65,739.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 243,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 170,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWD stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $392.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

Ishares

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.