Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,900 Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF $AVSU

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSU opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $415.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

