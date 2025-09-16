Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 971,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,373 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $30,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

