Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $164,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.