Head-To-Head Comparison: Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viking Energy Group and HighPeak Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $24.04 million N/A -$15.43 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 0.83 $95.07 million $0.86 8.21

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viking Energy Group and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 HighPeak Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50

HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.89%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy 12.59% 7.10% 3.75%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

