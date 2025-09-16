Head to Head Comparison: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Flutter Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $341.33 million 1.36 $124.11 million $2.15 4.34 Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 3.48 $43.00 million $2.03 136.94

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flutter Entertainment. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DoubleDown Interactive and Flutter Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 2 3.40 Flutter Entertainment 0 4 20 1 2.88

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 106.10%. Flutter Entertainment has a consensus price target of $332.70, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 31.91% 12.44% 11.50% Flutter Entertainment 2.96% 12.15% 4.68%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Flutter Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

