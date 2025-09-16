Hays (LON:HAS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.35 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 55.70 ($0.76), with a volume of 1043968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.10 ($0.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 95 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 85 to GBX 61 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 70 price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £884.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,336.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Hays (LON:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 1.31 EPS for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hays news, insider Michael Findlay acquired 34,382 shares of Hays stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 per share, for a total transaction of £19,941.56. Also, insider Joe Hurd bought 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 per share, for a total transaction of £1,230.72. Insiders acquired 563,720 shares of company stock worth $35,010,128 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

