Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.4167.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.97%.

In other Hasbro news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

