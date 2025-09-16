Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 31,440 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 221,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 504.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

SN opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.51.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

