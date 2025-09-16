Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $281.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $282.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

