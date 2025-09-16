Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF $JULW

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JULW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JULW opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

