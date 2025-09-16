Gradient Investments LLC Sells 109,863 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,863 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Baird R W decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

