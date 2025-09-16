Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.06.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.46.

Insider Activity

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

