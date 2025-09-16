Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

