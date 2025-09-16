Gradient Investments LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF $JPRE

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 1.60% of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 283.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 492,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 363,862 shares during the period. Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $387,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Realty Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPRE opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.