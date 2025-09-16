Gradient Investments LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $124.48. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.