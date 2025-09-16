Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

