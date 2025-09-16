Goldstone Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Goldstone Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Autodesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Autodesk by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 1,800.3% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 129,826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 122,994 shares during the period. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $321.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.49 and a 200 day moving average of $287.03. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,374 shares of company stock worth $13,899,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

