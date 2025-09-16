Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Position Raised by High Probability Advisors LLC

High Probability Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of High Probability Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. High Probability Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $96,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $111,133,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10,908.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after buying an additional 261,574 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $14,123,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,657.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $8,978,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $129.73 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.