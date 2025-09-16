Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Short Interest Up 49.7% in August

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,500 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASEA opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.72. Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

