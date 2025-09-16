Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.40 and last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 666142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X Defense Tech ETF

The Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Defense Tech index. The fund tracks a modified market-cap weighted index of the top 50 pure-play defense technology companies from around the world. These companies are considered best positioned to benefit from increased governmental defense spending.

