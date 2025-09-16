GK Wealth Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 215.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 397.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

