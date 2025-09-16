Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 2145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Getinge to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Getinge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNGBY

Getinge Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $852.59 million during the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

About Getinge

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.