Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.91.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $255.08 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.66 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.94 and a 200 day moving average of $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $80,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,620. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,916. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

