Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 972 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in ResMed by 445.1% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after purchasing an additional 324,428 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 29.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $271.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,588 shares of company stock worth $5,289,241. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

