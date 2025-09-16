Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $781.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $663.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $782.46.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total value of $750,158.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,220. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.