Gallacher Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,299.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 222,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 215,822 shares during the period. Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.