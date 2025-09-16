Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,518.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $226.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average is $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.90 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

