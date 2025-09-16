Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,734 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $75.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,080. This trade represents a 37.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,721.62. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

