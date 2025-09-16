Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total transaction of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. This represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,318 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $540.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.52 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $566.19 and its 200-day moving average is $569.11.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.