Gallacher Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 144.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 81,046 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $3,790,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 138,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Weatherford International PLC has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $98.21.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

