Gallacher Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 4,687.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,529,000 after buying an additional 560,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,096,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $96,293,000 after buying an additional 541,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $46,096,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 0.1%

NTAP opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $925,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,879,438.80. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,315. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.