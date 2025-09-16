Gallacher Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Public Storage by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $17,231,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $286.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 130.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.85.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

