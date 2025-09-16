Gallacher Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.185 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.