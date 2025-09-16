Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $38,588,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,203 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $18,927,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $18,140,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $17,558,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research raised American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $996,793.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 221,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,880.98. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 9,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $163,026.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,436. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.44. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

