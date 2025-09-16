Gallacher Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,364 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total transaction of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,735 shares in the company, valued at $39,299,448.10. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

AIT stock opened at $262.52 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.96 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.