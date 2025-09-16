Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) CFO Jack Callicutt Sells 8,706 Shares

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Callicutt sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $56,066.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,034.16. This trade represents a 53.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $288.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GALT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 29,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.