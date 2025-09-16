Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $3.11. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,389,963 shares trading hands.

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Future FinTech Group

About Future FinTech Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:FTFT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.75% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

