Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $3.11. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,389,963 shares trading hands.
Future FinTech Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Future FinTech Group
About Future FinTech Group
Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Future FinTech Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.