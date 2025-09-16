Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2025

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFTGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $3.11. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,389,963 shares trading hands.

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Future FinTech Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFTFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.75% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.