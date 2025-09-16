Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 103.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $941.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.04.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
