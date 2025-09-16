Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 103.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.3%.

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 81.24 and a quick ratio of 81.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $941.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 126.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

