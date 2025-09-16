Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Trims Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $275.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $283.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Labcorp in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,507.20. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $4,207,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

