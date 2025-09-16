Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 89,910 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,910 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.1% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $75,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

